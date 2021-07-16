Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.85). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 1,261,003 shares changing hands.

MTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £883.85 million and a P/E ratio of -88.57.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Jennifer Duvalier acquired 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,773.99 ($2,317.73).

Mitie Group Company Profile (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.