Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MIELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitsubishi Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

MIELY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

