Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
MITUY stock remained flat at $$16.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.
About Mitsui Chemicals
