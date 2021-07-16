MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,984,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,768 shares of company stock worth $9,666,230. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $382.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.02 and a 52 week high of $386.57.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

