MML Investors Services LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UBS Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in UBS Group by 288.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,512 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $98,446,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

NYSE UBS opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

