Mochi Market (MOMA) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Mochi Market (CURRENCY:MOMA) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Mochi Market has traded up 104.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mochi Market coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. Mochi Market has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $504,284.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mochi Market

MOMA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,496,121 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

Mochi Market Coin Trading

