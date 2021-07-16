Modefi (MOD) Price Down 26.8% This Week

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Modefi has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $265,180.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00809056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,432,801 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

