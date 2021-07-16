Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

MOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Momo has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,679,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,614,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Momo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP boosted its stake in Momo by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,361,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,222 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

