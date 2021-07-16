MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $82.53 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00003984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,518.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.33 or 0.05953163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.01397756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00388657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00129862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00615839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00394953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00296307 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

