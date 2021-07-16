Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 356,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCRI. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,141. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

