Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Up 76.3% in June

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,678.5 days.

OTCMKTS MONRF traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $66.80. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Get Moncler alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MONRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moncler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.