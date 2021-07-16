Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Up 76.3% in June

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,678.5 days.

OTCMKTS MONRF traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $66.80. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Several research firms recently commented on MONRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moncler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.