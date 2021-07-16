Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Decreased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after buying an additional 424,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

MDLZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

