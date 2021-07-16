Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,973.05 ($25.78). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,950.50 ($25.48), with a volume of 669,213 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,719.02.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

