MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.35. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 79,564 shares trading hands.

MGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $838.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.36 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 39,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $3,155,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

