MONK (MONK) Market Capitalization Tops $758,917.81

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $758,917.81 and $2,716.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001548 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008456 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001634 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,858,707 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

