Morgan Stanley Boosts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $58.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $53.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $237,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 over the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.