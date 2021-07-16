Morgan Stanley Cuts Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $50.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,206,548.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,445 shares of company stock worth $605,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,905 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

