Morgan Stanley Cuts Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $27.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $13.62 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $889.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.80.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

