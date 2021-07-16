Morgan Stanley Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $224.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $180.24. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,671 shares of company stock worth $9,388,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.