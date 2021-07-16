Morgan Stanley Increases Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $280.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $246.63 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

