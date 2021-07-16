Morgan Stanley Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $45.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Shares of INVH opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 110.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $86,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

