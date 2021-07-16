Morgan Stanley Increases Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target to $12.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

