Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MS opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

