Morgan Stanley Trims Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price to $33.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

IONS stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

