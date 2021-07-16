Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACA) Trading Up 0.3%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 7,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 22,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

About Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACA)

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

