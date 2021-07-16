Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 407,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,527. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.62. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 493,588 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.01.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

