Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 407,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,527. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.62. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.01.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
