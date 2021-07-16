Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Movado Group worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Movado Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $689.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,012. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

