MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

NYSE:MP opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66. MP Materials has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 34.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

