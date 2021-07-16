Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises approximately 0.7% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Mplx worth $56,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

MPLX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 55,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.