MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.06. MRC Global shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 117 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
