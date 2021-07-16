MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.06. MRC Global shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 117 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.