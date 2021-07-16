MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.25.

MTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY stock opened at C$69.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.27. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$27.22 and a 12-month high of C$70.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

