MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Short Interest Update

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,760,000 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the June 15th total of 18,340,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MPLN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,827. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.27.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MultiPlan will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MPLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.