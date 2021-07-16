MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Short Interest Update

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,760,000 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the June 15th total of 18,340,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,827. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.27.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MultiPlan will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

