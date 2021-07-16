Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,194.04

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,194.04 ($15.60) and traded as low as GBX 1,160.02 ($15.16). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,162 ($15.18), with a volume of 80,856 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,194.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,810.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 267.50%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Melhuish bought 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,933.76 ($12,978.52). Also, insider David Hardie purchased 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) per share, with a total value of £1,041.92 ($1,361.28). Insiders purchased a total of 1,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,048 in the last quarter.

About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

