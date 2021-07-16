MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

MYTE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

