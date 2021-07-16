Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 5.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) fell 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.58 and last traded at $88.88. 2,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $815.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The company had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

