NAOS Finance Price Hits $0.37 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $622,974.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00104564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00146062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,676.38 or 1.00231489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.