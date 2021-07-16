Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,941.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $285,355.03 and approximately $6,941.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,290,585 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

