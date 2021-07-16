Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $178.65 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $181.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

