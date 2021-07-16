Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.82

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and traded as low as $39.91. Naspers shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 686,574 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.82.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

