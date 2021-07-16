Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $68.39. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $68.01, with a volume of 10,185 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $279.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATH)
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.