National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.