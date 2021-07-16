National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock.

LGD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their target price on Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liberty Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.38.

Shares of TSE:LGD opened at C$1.32 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.03 million and a PE ratio of 94.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

