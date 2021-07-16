National Bank Financial Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.41.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM stock traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -13.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.