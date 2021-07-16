National Bank Financial Cuts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$102.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$102.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.95.

Shares of TSE:AEM traded down C$1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$77.19. 392,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,451. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.16. The firm has a market cap of C$18.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,270,038. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

