National Bank Financial Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$9.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.25 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTO. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.40.

BTO traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.00. 4,735,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,746. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4590998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Insiders sold a total of 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

