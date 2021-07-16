National Bank Financial Cuts Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Price Target to C$5.50

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE GSC traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,612. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.98 and a 1 year high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.87.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

