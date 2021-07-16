National Bank Financial Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.23.

TSE K traded down C$0.32 on Friday, reaching C$7.82. 3,333,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,908. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.89. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.1295076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at C$516,651.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

