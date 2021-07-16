National Bank Financial Increases Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to C$13.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 23,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,894. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

