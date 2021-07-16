National Bank Financial Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to C$105.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

NEM stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. 279,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,965. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

