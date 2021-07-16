National Bank Financial Trims Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Target Price to C$7.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 496,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,071,274. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 177,577 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 325,430 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

